Solar power plant inaugurated at naval station in Navi Mumbai

The first 2-MW capacity solar power plant of Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command was e- inaugurated at a naval station in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.
The plant was inaugurated virtually by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.
The solar plant at Indian Naval Station Karanja in Uran consists of indigenously developed solar panels, tracking tables and inverters, he said.
The plant is grid interconnected utilising the state- of-the-art single axis sun-tracking technology with computerised monitoring and control, the official said.
This is a significant step taken by the Indian Navy to harness solar energy and use it to meet the power supply requirement of the naval station, he said.
Built at an approximate cost of ₹14 crore, the plant will meet 20 to 30% of the naval station’s power requirement and save ₹30 lakh per month, the official added.
