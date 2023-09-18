HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sheep, goats cannot fight lion: Eknath Shinde on Opposition targeting PM Modi

‘The Opposition only thinks about defeating PM Narendra Modi. I do not see anywhere the Opposition is putting up a fight,’ said the Maharashtra CM

September 18, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’ programme, at SKICC in Srinagar, on September 17, 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’ programme, at SKICC in Srinagar, on September 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 18 said Opposition parties only think about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi but "sheep and goats" cannot put up a fight against a lion in a jungle.

Speaking to a Hindi news channel from Srinagar, Mr. Shinde said, “I will not call Opposition vultures but sheep and goats cannot come together to put up a fight against a lion in a jungle. A lion is always a lion and he would rule the jungle.”

When asked about the Opposition parties coming together to challenge the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Shiv Sena leader said, “The Opposition only thinks about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I do not see anywhere the Opposition is putting up a fight.”

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh which elects 80 parliamentarians.

Commenting on the status of the National Democratic Alliance in Maharashtra, Mr. Shinde said, “After Ajit Pawar decided to join us, my government (BJP-Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) enjoys the support of 215 plus MLAs. There is no threat to the government.”

Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Shinde said, “We are doing work for the people. People will decide whether they want someone who works for them or the one who merely sits at home.”

Queried on the allegation that the Enforcement Directorate is being used to target leaders from the Opposition camp, Mr. Shinde said, “The ED takes action against those who are suspected to have indulged in corrupt practices. It does not harass anyone just like that.”

Related Topics

Maharashtra / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.