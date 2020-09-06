Sanjay Raut seeks apology from Kangana Ranaut over comments on Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday demanded that actress Kangana Ranaut apologise for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Ms. Ranaut in a tweet recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Asked if he would apologise for his remark against Ms. Ranaut while reacting to her tweet on a TV channel, Mr. Raut told reporters that “anybody who lives and works here and speaks ill of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, I would say apologise first“.
In a tweet, Ms. Ranaut recently asked, “Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?”. She had tagged a September 1 news report where Mr. Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.
The Rajya Sabha member on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to take action against people defaming the city police.
He had also asked Ms. Ranaut to tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there.
Ms. Ranaut, who is currently in her home State Himachal Pradesh, also tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath