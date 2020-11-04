Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani condemn Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Police on Wednesday arrested Mr. Goswami from his residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, condemned the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s by Maharashtra police.

Reacting to Mr. Goswami’s arrest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar described it as “an attack on press freedom” in Maharashtra and said it reminded of the “Emergency days“.

Police on Wednesday arrested Mr. Goswami from his residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

Mr. Javadekar tweeted, “We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra.”

“This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this,” he said.

A team of Alibaug Police picked up Mr. Goswami from his residence Mumbai. Mr. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

Smriti questions stance of ‘free press’

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, saying if those in free press don’t stand up in support of him then they are tactically in support of fascism.

Ms. Irani, the Women and Child Development Minister, tweeted, “Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him,you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?”.