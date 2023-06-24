HamberMenu
Rains lash parts of Mumbai, monsoon likely to set in today: IMD

The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states

June 24, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI
Commuters ride motorcycles amid rainfall in Mumbai on June 24, 2023.

Commuters ride motorcycles amid rainfall in Mumbai on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Some parts of Mumbai saw rainfall on June 24 as the Southwest Monsoon, already delayed by more than a week, is expected to reach the city today, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department said on June 22 that monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24, but a formal announcement is yet to be done.

Also Read | Monsoon to likely reach Mumbai by June 24, says IMD

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai earlier. Normally, the monsoon officially begins in Mumbai in the second week of June. IMD had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states, IMD said earlier.

Also Read | Explained | Why Mumbai’s cooler March may be a prelude to heat and heavy rain

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter.

