Railways deny any plans for special trains for migrants

The Railways have denied rumours that any plan was discussed regarding running special trains for migrant labourers. Over 1,000 people gathered outside Bandra station on Tuesday, reportedly on the basis of news reports stating that special trains were being planned.

An internal communique of the South Central Railway (SCR) stated that there was a proposal to run ‘Jansadharan Special Trains’ for migrant workers and that divisions had been asked to find out the number of migrant labourers in their division.

Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, Ravinder Bhakar, said that there was no such proposal to run trains and such a discussion had not taken place and the document was not factually accurate. “In none of the video conferences that was conducted by the Railway Board, such an issue was discussed. All passenger trains have been suspended until May 3,” he said.

Mr. Bhakar further stated that it was an internal communique and not for public consumption and at no point did the Railways plan for such trains to be run.

Railway officials said that they had increased security across major train terminals of the city.