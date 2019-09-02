Rail fracture disrupts CR services

Central Railway (CR) services were affected on Sunday due to a rail fracture between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli. The fracture was detected at 8.50 a.m. on the Down fast line (towards Kalyan). Consequently, morning down fast services were diverted to the Down slow line for around 75 minutes.

“A guard on board a Thane fast local informed us about the rail fracture. Then the guard, in coordination with the motorman, stopped the train,” A K Jain, senior PRO, CR, said.

Mr. Jain said the crew will be awarded for avoiding an untoward incident. “A technical investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the fracture as track conditions are good on the section.”

The fracture along with mega block hit commuters. Soon after the line was declared fit around 10.05 a.m., the fast line towards the CSMT was closed for traffic from Mulund to Matunga to undertake maintenance works.