QAM distances itself from sloganeering

The Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) on Sunday issued a statement dissociating itself from ‘abrupt radical sloganeering’ in support of Sharjeel Imam or any other slogans against the integrity of India at the Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020 on Saturday.

A case of sedition had been lodged against Mr. Imam in January for allegedly giving inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. On Saturday, QAM, a collective organising body, and the organisers of the event had held a gathering at Azad Maidan when a few people were heard radically sloganeering in support of Mr. Imam and against the integrity of India leading to tension in the crowd.

QAM said it advised all the attendees that any sort of speech/slogan/communication within the gathering must happen from the stage and with the official consent of the organising members. QAM condemned the abrupt radical slogans.