Pull Kabir Singh from screens, Mumbai doctor writes to govt.

A Mumbai-based diabetologist has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asking them to stop screenings of the Hindi movie Kabir Singh. Dr. Pradeep Gadge, who practises in Borivali and Goregaon, has said the film starring Shahid Kapoor portrays doctors in a negative light.

“I was really taken aback with the way a doctor has been portrayed in the film. It is shocking,” Dr. Gadge said. He said Mr. Kapoor plays a surgeon who is a bully, abuses women, and is hotheaded and ill-mannered. “He neither respects his seniors or juniors. He guides nurses to perform an operation when he is intoxicated to a level that indicates alcohol poisoning,” Dr. Gadge wrote in his letter, adding that he was surprised that the censor board has certified the film.

“I am fully aware and do acknowledge the fact that it is a work of fiction. But my concern and worry is that this work of fiction is depicting an extremely distorted image of reality,” he said.

Dr. Gadge said the Indian Medical Association and other doctors’ bodies should raise their voice against the film. He said doctors already have a negative image, and such movies add to it.

Kabir Singh is the remake of director Sandeep Vanga’s 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Although both films are almost identical, the Hindi version has been facing a lot more backlash on social media for promoting misogyny and toxic relationships. It portrays the self-destructive path of the eponymous protagonist after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else. The protagonist performs all his surgeries either drunk or drugged out.