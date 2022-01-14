Political ups and downs part of democracy: Sharad Pawar

Days after predicting resignation of at least 13 MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh State polls, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that political ups and downs are part of democracy and nobody can retain power of eternity once people decide on its ouster.

“BJP is a party which has absolutely no interest in the betterment of common people and that party has everything under its control at the center. Politics is all about ups and downs. Sometimes they take you to topmost point. But if common people decide to bring you down, then no one can survive in front of this collective power,” said Mr. Pawar.

He was speaking at the party program where a number of leaders from BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Republican Party of India and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) joined the NCP.

“Had one seen Uttar Pradesh 15 days ago, BJP was telling everyone that this State was matter done and dusted for them. But now, there is not a single day when people are not quitting this party and joining the other. MLAs and ministers are quitting and even Goa will witness the same,” he said.

Two days ago, Mr. Pawar had said that people of UP want change and predicted that at least 13 MLAs would quit the BJP in coming days. According to reports, around 12 MLAs have already resigned from the party and are set to join Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav.