Police register case in Dongri building collapse

The police on Tuesday registered a case in the Dongri building collapse that claimed the lives of 13 people. The ground-plus-four-storey structure, which collapsed on July 16, was declared an illegal structure and was known as Kesarbai Building B.

Police officials said their preliminary investigations have revealed the same and they have filed a case against the contractor and the trust, which owns the property. “The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to death by negligence, causing grievous hurt and endangering the safety of people,” a police official said. The police have applied Sections 34(A), 338, 337 and 34 of the IPC.

The building was built behind a cessed structure of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority called 25 C Kesarbai Building, which was declared dangerous and vacated in 2018. The cessed structure was owned by the Bai Hirbai Rahimbhai Aloo Paroo Trust, which have been named in the FIR registered by the police. The building that collapsed was immediately behind the 25 C Kesarbai Building and built on the land belonging to the trust.

While the cessed structure was much older, the building that collapsed is said to have been built around 30 years ago.