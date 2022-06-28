PIL plea in HC seeks FIR against the Thackerays, Raut

The Hindu Bureau June 28, 2022 20:12 IST

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The PIL sought a direction to restrain all the three from making any statements against the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) who are with rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. The plea filed by Pune resident Hemant Patil stated, “The Shiv Sena MLAs, who are rebelling, are camped in Assam because of the threats given by Thackeray senior and junior and Mr. Raut.” It is mentioned in the PIL, “Mr. Raut has issued a threat to all of the 40 MLAs stating that their bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem. In this way all of them are creating the situation of riot and violence in Maharashtra.” The PIL urges the court to direct an FIR against all the three under sedition, despite it being temporarily suspended by the Supreme Court.



