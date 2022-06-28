Mumbai

PIL plea in HC seeks FIR against the Thackerays, Raut

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

The PIL sought a direction to restrain all the three from making any statements against the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) who are with rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati.

The plea filed by Pune resident Hemant Patil stated, “The Shiv Sena MLAs, who are rebelling, are camped in Assam because of the threats given by Thackeray senior and junior and Mr. Raut.” It is mentioned in the PIL, “Mr. Raut has issued a threat to all of the 40 MLAs stating that their bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem. In this way all of them are creating the situation of riot and violence in Maharashtra.”

The PIL urges the court to direct an FIR against all the three under sedition, despite it being temporarily suspended by the Supreme Court.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Had BJP kept its promise, Uddhav Thackeray himself would have nominated Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM, says Sanjay Raut
Party’s doors closed for Sena rebels, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut  
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2022 8:15:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/pil-plea-in-hc-seeks-fir-against-the-thackerays-raut/article65576134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY