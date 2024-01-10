Opposition criticises Maharashtra Speaker’s verdict, BJP congratulates Shinde

January 10, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Mumbai

As Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar delivered a crucial verdict on January 10 on the cross-petitions filed by the rival Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs, swift reactions ensued from leaders of various political parties.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said the verdict favouring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Sena faction was “not surprising” but urged the rival group led by Uddhav Thackeray to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

In a significant relief to Mr. Shinde, Mr. Narwekar declared his faction as the “real Shiv Sena” when rival groups emerged in June 2022. He said that Mr. Thackeray lacked the authority to remove Mr. Shinde from the post of the Legislature Party leader as the party constitution made the ‘Rashtriya Karyakarini’ (national executive) the supreme body.

Mr. Pawar, an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mr. Thackeray, suggested that based on the Speaker’s ruling, the Thackeray-led Sena faction should approach the Supreme Court. “Mr. Thackeray will have to go to Supreme Court… he is hopeful of getting justice there,” he said, highlighting the collective anticipation of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi that the verdict would not be in favour of the Thackeray faction.

“The people in the government, including Chief Minister Shinde, had on several instances spoken on what sort of decision would be coming and it shows they had an inkling about the verdict (going in their favour) and that assurance used to get reflected in their statements,” the former Union Minister said.

Unconstitutional says Patole

Stating that the verdict was unconstitutional, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said, “It’s an undemocratic judgment… and democracy is in danger after this judgment. The BJP will face problems from this verdict.” He expressed surprise that the Speaker did not disqualify MLAs from any faction.

Mr. Patole’s party colleague and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said Maharashtra’s sympathy lay with Mr. Thackeray, and it was a fight for saving democracy in the country.

“Considering the present political situation, the Speaker’s decision was not unexpected. The sympathy of the country as well as the State is with Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, “Today the verdict has officially killed democracy in our State and the principles and pillars of the Constitution.”

“Never seen a more shameless verdict of the tribunal that has murdered democracy. It is evident that the regime of gaddars (traitors) are against the Constitution given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want to rewrite the Constitution to finish democracy,” he said.

He said that the verdict wasn’t only about the Shiv Sena (UBT) but also the country’s Constitution and democracy.

“We hope the Hon’ble Supreme Court will ensure that there will be protection for the Constitution and democracy against this disgraceful political fixed game,” Mr. Aaditya Thackeray said.

Government stable: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Mr. Shinde on the verdict.

“Under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership, the formation of the State government strictly adhered to constitutional and legal procedures, ensuring its strength and stability. This assertion has been consistent from the outset, reinforced by the Supreme Court’s explicit statement that no order to dismiss the government is warranted. Despite deliberate attempts to create misconceptions and destabilise the government, today’s order by the Speaker, supported by various pieces of evidence, eliminates any doubts about the government’s stability. Let me reiterate, this government will successfully complete its tenure,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The chief whip of the Shinde faction, Bharat Gogawale, said, “Our CM says that we would give them (Opposition) a reply with our work.”

Murder of democracy: Uddhav

Mr. Uddhav Thackeray said that the foundation on which the order stood was wrong. “This is a murder of democracy and an insult to the Supreme Court. Neither the apex court nor the people will accept this decision,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did not comment on Mr. Narwekar’s judgment. When contacted, his office told The Hindu that Mr. Ajit Pawar did not like to comment on the Shiv Sena’s internal issues.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena offices in Mumbai and across the State witnessed exuberant celebrations as the Speaker declared the Shinde faction as the “real Shiv Sena”.