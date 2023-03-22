HamberMenu
On March 21, Mumbai witnessed highest single-day rainfall in month in 17 years

It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March, according to IMD, which attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell

March 22, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Mumbai

Commuters ply on a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Commuters ply on a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall on March 21, the highest in a day in March since 2006, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006, said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair.

“It (Tuesday) was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years,” Ms. Nair said.

In 1918, the Colaba observatory recorded the highest single-day rainfall ever in March in the city, measuring 34.3 mm.

It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March. The IMD attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

