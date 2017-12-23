No reply to The Hindu report on ZP schools

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil raised issue of closure of schools in the State in the Assembly on Friday, citing a recent report in The Hindu about a Zilla Parishad school closure at Raireshwar in Bhor tehsil, Pune.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil was speaking on the Opposition’s resolution on the last day of the winter session, and sought to know Education Minister Vinod Tawde’s response.

The minister did not respond, but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a written reply will be submitted to the Opposition leader.

The government’s education department has decided to close down zilla parishad schools with less than 10 students. This will affect approximately 1,300 schools.