‘No e-licences issued to sell alcohol’

The Excise Department on Saturday clarified that it has not issued online licences to sell alcohol and advised citizens not to fall prey to such advertisements on social media.

An official from the department said 2,281 cases have been registered between March 24 and April 10 after ‘online wine’ and ‘online liquor’ advertisements surfaced on social media claiming access to licences issued by the department and promising delivery of alcohol.

The official said, “The accused ask for online payment. We appeal to citizens to not fall prey to such ads.” He said 892 offenders have been arrested so far. “We have confiscated 107 vehicles and seized goods worth ₹5.55 crore,” the official added.

Helpline, 24x7 cell set up

The Excise Department has now started a helpline and set up a 24x7 cell to receive complaints regarding illegal manufacture, transport and sale of alcohol. The control room can reached on the toll free number 18008333333. The department can be contacted on WhatsApp at 8422001133. The official said, “A complainant can contact us and we guarantee that their identity will be kept confidential.”

The official said as a result of the nationwide lockdown all sale of alcohol has been kept on hold. The department is also cracking down on illegal manufacture, transport and sale of alcohol.