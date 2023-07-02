NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar's Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

July 02, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Mumbai

Amid fresh rumblings within the NCP of Ajit Pawar eyeing Jayant Patil’s post as NCP State chief, legislators reach Ajit Pawar ‘Devgiri’ bungalow in Mumbai on July 2.

Speaking in Pune, NCP president Sharad Pawar said: “While I don’t know exactly what the topic of discussion is, Ajit Pawar has a right to call meetings of the NCP legislative party as Leader of Opposition.”

The NCP chief denied any ‘pressure tactics’ on part of Ajit Pawar, remarking that he himself has called for a meeting of party brass on July 6 to address certain issues of party organisation.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence', while State party president Jayant Patil was not present. Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

The agenda of the meet was not known.

(With inputs from PTI)