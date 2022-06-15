Naveen Jindal fails to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal failed to appear before the Bhiwandi police in Thane in Maharashtra on June 15 in a case over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad, an official said.

The Bhiwandi police had summoned him to record his statement in connection with the case registered here against him.

However, he did not turn up before the police on June 15, the official said.

The official said there was no communication from Mr. Jindal so far.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Mr. Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

Ms. Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police on June 13 in connection with a case against her, had sought four-week time to appear before the police to record her statement, an official earlier said.