MVA will pass resolution in monsoon session against three farm laws: Nawab Malik

Farmers’ organisations had urged govt. to declare its position

With the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly set to begin on Monday, State minister Nawab Malik on Saturday said the government will pass a resolution against the three Central farm laws.

Farmers’ organisations and leaders had earlier urged the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to fulfil the demand.

“All the three parties in the ruling MVA are opposed to the three farm laws,” Mr. Malik said in a statement. He said a committee set up to study the laws will speak to farmers’ leaders to prepare a draft law to be enacted by the State government. “Until farmers accept the draft law, the State government will not go ahead,” he added.

He said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was of the view that the three Central laws should be repealed.

“Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar made a remark about Sharad Pawar’s views on the three farm laws which the NCP chief never said. Mr. Pawar did not speak on the three Central laws. Mr. Pawar was only giving information about what steps the State government was planning against the Central acts,” Mr. Malik said.

Earlier, Ajit Navale, member, Maharashtra branch of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), said, “Farmers have been protesting against these laws at Delhi border for the last seven months. All the three parties in the MVA government have extended support to the farmers’ agitation from time to time. At a time when the fight against these laws is at a decisive step, we expect the State government to take a stand and pass a resolution against these laws in the Assembly’s monsoon session.”

He said that there were indications that the Maharashtra government was planning to implement these three farm laws by bringing in some minor changes. “In that case, draft for the same should be made public and only then should a decision be taken,” he said.

In a joint statement, the AIKSCC had called upon the State government to declare its unambiguous position on the three farm laws.

“The State must not move abruptly to implement these laws. The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these farm Bills. Besides, the Bills that the MVA government is pushing have not been discussed in public domain, among farmers, and between farmer organisations. Therefore, rushing ahead will not be a wise idea,” the statement said.

Last week, a delegation of farmer leaders held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and NCP president Sharad Pawar with a demand to not implement the three farm laws in the State and pass a resolution against them. in the Assembly.

On July 1, Mr. Thackeray at a programme said, “Let the Centre bring in laws as it may fit. The State government will not do something which will harm the interests of State’s farmers.”

(With PTI inputs)