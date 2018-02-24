Murder accused writes exam under police escort

A 16-year-old boy, who isone of the accused in the murder of former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant, appeared for the HSC examination in Pune under police escort on Thursday.
The boy was picked up from Pune in January after bloodstained clothes belonging to one of Sawant’s killers were fiound n his house. He was booked and sent to the Juvenile Remand Home in Dongri.
Officers with the Samta Nagar police said that the boy had appealed to the juvenile court for permission to appear for exams in two subjects. “We took him to Pune under police escort and brought him back in the evening. One constable waited outside the exam hall,” an officer with the Samta Nagar police said. DCP (Zone XII) Vinay Kumar Rathod confirmed the development.
