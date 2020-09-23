Mumbai

Mumbai suburbs get over 280 mm rain in 24 hours: IMD

People wade through a waterlogged road at Null Bazar in Mumbai after heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

People wade through a waterlogged road at Null Bazar in Mumbai after heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Mumbai received one of the highest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and in the suburbs on Wednesday, a MeT official said.

Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic.

Rains across the island city and the western suburbs picked up late Tuesday evening. There were intense spells across Mumbai for a few hours overnight, an official said.

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said.

The Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 147.8 mm rainfall during the same period, he said.

“Mumbai received one of the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours,” Hosalikar said, adding that the city and suburbs are likely to receive heavy showers on Wednesday also.

According to the IMD, rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

Since June 1 this year, the Santacruz observatory has so far recorded 3,571.1 mm downpour, while the Colaba observatory has recorded 3,147.3 mm rainfall during the period, the official said.

Related Topics
Mumbai Metro
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 10:40:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mumbai-suburbs-get-over-280-mm-rain-in-24-hours-imd/article32674599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story