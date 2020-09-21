IMD issues red alert in several districts in State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts in the State.

While the rest of districts are likely to face heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Raigad might also witness thunderstorms.

With a low pressure area forming over northwest Bay of Bengal, people residing near rivers and in areas prone to landslides in Raigad district have been advised to move to safer places and not venture outside on Tuesday.