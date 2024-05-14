GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll rises to 14

The billboard, which was illegal according to civic officials, uprooted and fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:39 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 07:27 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar killing 14 and leaving many others injured, in Mumbai on May 14.

A hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar killing 14 and leaving many others injured, in Mumbai on May 14. | Photo Credit: ANI

The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 while over 70 people are injured, civic officials said on May 14 morning.

The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on May 13.

Also Read: Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: BMC issues notice to ad agency for immediate removal of three other hoardings

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on May 14 morning.

The death toll has risen to 14, while the number of injured is 74. Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital and 35 are undergoing treatment while the condition of one of them is critical, a BMC official said.

Deadly billboards: On billboards and their regulation

He said eight more injured are undergoing treatment at three private and civic-run hospitals.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.