The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 while over 70 people are injured, civic officials said on May 14 morning.

The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on May 13.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on May 14 morning.

The death toll has risen to 14, while the number of injured is 74. Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital and 35 are undergoing treatment while the condition of one of them is critical, a BMC official said.

He said eight more injured are undergoing treatment at three private and civic-run hospitals.