Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

After trailing Bhavesh Bhinde for three days, the city police nabbed him on Thursday from Udaipur

Updated - May 17, 2024 11:16 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 11:02 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai Police Crime Branch team brings Bhavesh Bhinde (in black cloth), an accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, from Udaipur, at the Mumbai Airport on May 16, 2024.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch team brings Bhavesh Bhinde (in black cloth), an accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, from Udaipur, at the Mumbai Airport on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhavesh Bhinde, an advertising firm’s director, whose company had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai killing 16 people, was brought to the city early on May 17, a police official said.

Bhinde, director of M/s Ego Media Pvt. Ltd., the advertising agency which recently installed the billboard that crashed in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening, was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday, he said.

Bhinde was then taken to Ahmedabad and from there he was brought to Mumbai by flight, the official said.

The police team along with Bhinde arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 5 am and he was taken to a crime branch office, he said.

He will be produced before the court later in the day, he said.

After trailing Bhinde for three days, the city police nabbed him on Thursday from Udaipur, he said.

The 120 feet x 120 feet hoarding collapsed onto a nearby petrol pump in the Chhedanagar area in Ghatkopar during gusty winds and heavy unseasonal rains, killing 16 people and injuring 75 others.

After the tragedy, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC was registered at the Pant Nagar Police Station against Bhinde, all directors of the advertising agency Ego Media, its officials and employees, officials had said earlier.

