Mumbai duo apologises on camera for flouting lockdown rules

The police’s trend of making people apologise for flouting lockdown rules continues, with one more video going viral on Tuesday.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, Fazal Sheikh (22) and Sarfaraz Shaikh (20) had posted a video of themselves zooming around at high speeds on a motorbike through the deserted streets of Govandi on Monday.

The location was identified as the Tilak Nagar stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge. With the help of informants, the police brought them to the station, where they were made to record another video. “We made a grave mistake by going out unnecessarily at a time when the police and the government are telling us to stay at home for our own safety. What the government is doing is for our well-being, and we will not do anything wrong from now on,” the duo were seen saying.

Police officers said the duo were arrested and booked for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant and rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, the Motor Vehicles Act, and the Disaster Management Act. They were subsequently released on bail.

This is the third instance where offenders have gone on camera both before and after violating rules of the lockdown that has been put in place in light of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, a woman was seen talking on camera about how she would be travelling as she only feared god and no human. Ayatullah Koolarzade, owner of Koolar Cafe in Matunga, was also seen driving through his area with a siren blaring from his vehicle.

In both instances, the offenders were made to apologise for their actions on camera, apart from being booked for violating the lockdown.