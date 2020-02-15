Mumbai Bagh: activists appear before police

Activists Feroze Mithiborwala and Ali Bhojani on Friday appeared before Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tardeo division) Vinay Gadgil in connection with the notices served to them over the Mumbai Bagh protest in Mumbai Central.

The protest, which began on the night of January 26, entered its 19th day on Friday, with women continuing the sit-in on a relay basis under tight bandobast by the Nagpada police.

An offence had been registered against the protesters earlier this month.

Mr. Mithiborwala said they were served notices under Sections 107 and 111 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and asked to appear before Mr. Gadgil at 4 p.m. “The notices were served because the police thought we were the organisers of the sit-in on Morland Road. The protest is by the women of the city and we are only volunteers,” he said.

Chetan Mali, Mr. Mithiborwala’s lawyer, said, “We will be filing a reply to the notices. We had a dialogue with Mr. Gadgil and it went smoothly. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for February 18.”

Mr. Gadgil said both the activists had appeared for the hearing, but declined to give more details. Meanwhile, protesters at Mumbai Bagh paid tribute to martyrs on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack.