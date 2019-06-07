MU launches web portal for students to submit applications for re-evaluvation

The Mumbai University (MU) on Thursday launched a web portal to allow students to submit online applications for photocopying documents, sending answer sheets for re-evaluation, and monitoring time taken under the new system.

For now, the website will be accessible only to third-year students of B.Com, B.Sc. and B.A streams. The last date to submit online application is June 28. The university plans to extend the facility to all students appearing for the 400 exams it will conduct from the winter session.

Till now, students from colleges under the MU would submit applications at their respective colleges, which would then be forwarded to the MU in a disk. This system took 15 days from the time of declaration of results to the answer sheets being sent to teachers for re-evaluation. The MU had received 1,61,154 and 1,53,282 re-evaluation applications in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

To fill the online forms, students will have to select their colleges and key in their seat numbers. The students have to choose the paper they want for re-evaluation or photocopying and pay the amount displayed through credit card, debit card, net banking, or e-wallets. The students must keep a printout of the application form.

Students will be sent a photocopy of their answer sheets through email. While city colleges have welcomed the move, they have asked students to be alert and aware of the process. “The university will now receive the applications quickly and send it to teachers through the On-Screen Marking system,” an MU spokesperson said.

Dr. Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, said the students would now have to directly deal with the university and the college would have no role to play. “Until now, we would put out a notice and the word would spread through students and teachers. Now, each student will have to be aware about the process after their results are out and follow up. The process has become independent,” he said.