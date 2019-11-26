MMRC completes 70% tunnelling

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed 70% of tunnelling in the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3 corridor. In all, 38.25 km of the 55 km of tunnelling has been completed, including 23 breakthroughs.
‘Proud of team’
Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC, said, “The city itself, because of its linear nature, presents many challenges. There were a few unforeseen challenges which were resolved swiftly. In such a scenario, I am proud of Team Metro 3, which achieved this milestone in just two years.”
S.K. Gupta, director (projects), MMRC, said of the overall tunnelling across the Metro 3 corridor, the best progress has been achieved in Package 7 (Marol Naka to Aarey) and is expected to be completed by December 12. Mr. Gupta said, “We have achieved 23 breakthroughs and nine more will be achieved in the next 12 months.”
