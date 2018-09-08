Missing HDFC Bank official’s car found

A day after a vice-president of HDFC Bank, Kamala Mills branch, had gone missing, his car with blood stains was found in Sector 11 of Koparkhairane on Thursday evening.
“On Wednesday, Siddharth Sanghavi (38), a resident of Malabar Hills, left office around 8 p.m., but did not reach home. His family contacted us to know his whereabouts. Around 10 p.m., we along with his family went to N.M. Joshi Marg police station and filed a missing person’s complaint,” an official from HDFC Bank said. “There was nobody in the car but some blood stains in the back seat,” a police officer said. “The Mumbai Police have taken the car and they are investigating,” Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said.
