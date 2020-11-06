MHRC asks Raigad SP to produce all material documents in Arnab arrest case

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has also sought a certified copy of the Magistrate’s case reopening orders

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) had summoned the Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) over the arrest of Arnab Goswami and during the hearing on Friday and asked him to produce all material documents, including the court order of the reopening of the case, for the next hearing. The MHRC has also asked for a certified copy of the Magistrate’s case reopening orders from the Raigad SP.

The Commission took cognisance of the case after a lawyer, Aditya Mishra, filed a complaint alleging human rights violation pertaining to Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested by Raigad Police after hours of drama at his residence.

MHRC member M.A. Sayyed on Thursday issued a notice to Ashok Dudhe, SP, Raigad, and ordered him to appear at its office on Friday morning with the records pertaining to the arrest of Mr. Goswami. The allegation made by Mr. Mishra referred to indiscriminate and arbitrary arrest. “The complainant claimed that due process was not followed while arresting Mr. Arnab. For the same, the notice was issued and a report was expected on Friday by the SP. Instead, a representative attended us with an adjournment application, which we considered and for which gave time till November 10. On the 10th, we have asked for the submission of all the reports pertaining to the arrest,” an officer from the MHRC said.

Confirming the summons, an officer of the Raigad Police said that Mr. Dudhe would be attending the MHRC office and presenting all the required documents. Mr. Goswami is currently at the jail’s quarantine centre, which is a school run by the Alibag Municipal Council.