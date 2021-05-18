146 rescued from Barge P305 off Bombay High area

Army activates relief teams in Diu, Gujarat

A total of 146 persons have been rescued from Barge P305 off Bombay High till 6 a.m. on Tuesday as the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations continued throughout the night. Of these, 111 persons were rescued by INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, 17 by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Greatship Ahilya and 18 by OSV Ocean Energy while operating in extremely challenging sea conditions, the Navy said.

Barge P305 went adrift off Heera oil fields in Bombay High area on Monday with 273 persons onboard.

“Search and Rescue [SAR] operations will continue through the night for the remaining crew,” a Navy spokesperson said.

In a separate effort, INS Kolkata rescued two survivors from the life raft of vessel Vara Prabha and has now joined INS Kochi for the SAR of Barge P305 crew, a Navy spokesperson said.

In the second SAR effort under way, ‘Gal Constructor’ a barge with 137 persons onboard which had gone adrift off Colaba Point due to engine trouble has run aground about 48 NM North of Colaba Point. An emergency towing vessel ‘Water Lily’, two support vessels and Coast Guard ships CGS Samrat are in vicinity for rendering assistance and evacuation of crew, the spokesperson stated.

INS Talwar is proceeding to render assistance to another oil rig Sagar Bhushan with 101 personnel onboard and an accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel onboard, both of which are adrift and at present located about 50 NM South East of Pipavav Port, the spokesperson said.

The ongoing rescue efforts were augmented in the morning by a Naval P-8I surveillance aircraft, and Naval helicopters would also be deployed for SAR based on weather conditions. The SAR efforts will continue through the day with more naval assets ready to augment the ongoing SAR, the spokesperson added.

High speed winds

The Army has activated six rescue and relief teams for operations in Diu. The teams had travelled for 12 hours braving cyclonic high speed winds and rains to reach Diu.

Working overnight under adverse climatic conditions, the road between Gir and Diu which was blocked at many places due to fallen trees, debris and damaged electrical wires along with poles was cleared by the Army teams restoring movement of essential supplies, medical support and civil traffic to cyclone hit Diu, the Army said.

The wind speeds having considerably reduced, Army teams were now assisting the Administration to save lives and restore property by helping the locals, one officer said. Six additional Army teams have been staged forward to Junagarh to deal with the after effects of the cyclone at other affected places such as Botad, Amreli and Bhavnagar.