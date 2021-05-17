Cyclone Tauktae | High waves, rainfall forecast for States on west coast

Weather agencies warn of widespread damage to property

High waves measuring between 3.5 m and 7.8 m up to 10 km off the coast, tidal waves of up to 3 m and windspeeds ranging between 50 kmph and 145 kmph accompanied by rainfall — light moderate to heavy — has been forecast for States on the west coast in the wake of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae (pronounced Tau’Te) as it is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours, according to a joint forecast bulletin issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The bulletin issued on Sunday evening said the cyclone is very likely to reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning.

It warned of flooding of low-lying areas and damage to properties in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Lakshadweep and south Tamil Nadu. Total suspension of fishing operations from May 17 across the west coast has been called for and those at sea over north Arabian Sea are advised to return to the coast.

Wind speeds — which can reach up to 175 kmph — and tidal waves and rainfall would vary at each State from high to low starting from Gujarat, Goa, Maharastra to Karnataka and Kerala. Total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to kutcha houses and some damage to pucca houses, potential threat from flying objects, bending/uprooting of power and communication poles plus major damage of roads have been forecast.

Widespread damage to salt pans and standing crops was likely and small boats and country craft should get detached from moorings.

Immediate evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and total suspension of fishing operations has been advised. People must remain indoors and operating motor boats and small ships was unsafe, said the Marine Forecaster, Ocean State Forecast Team of the Operational Ocean Services (OOS) group.