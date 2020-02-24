Man held for raping mentally ill woman Govandi

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman with a mental illness in Govandi.

The incident occurred on Thursday and the 22-year-old accused was arrested late on Saturday by the Shivaji Nagar police.

According to the police, the accused knew the woman as she is the younger sister of his friend.

The victim lives with her mother, who is a cancer patient, her younger brother and grandmother, the police said. “On the day of the incident on February 20, the victims’ mother and grandmother had gone to a hospital for treatment. On spotting the victim alone, the accused entered the house and raped her,” the official said. He was spotted leaving the house by her neighbours.

He has been remanded in police custody till Saturday.