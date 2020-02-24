Man held for raping mentally ill woman Govandi

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman with a mental illness in Govandi.
The incident occurred on Thursday and the 22-year-old accused was arrested late on Saturday by the Shivaji Nagar police.
According to the police, the accused knew the woman as she is the younger sister of his friend.
The victim lives with her mother, who is a cancer patient, her younger brother and grandmother, the police said. “On the day of the incident on February 20, the victims’ mother and grandmother had gone to a hospital for treatment. On spotting the victim alone, the accused entered the house and raped her,” the official said. He was spotted leaving the house by her neighbours.
He has been remanded in police custody till Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.