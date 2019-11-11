Man arrested for rape, murder of 10-year-old

The Bhandup police on Sunday arrested a Wadala resident for the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl last week.

According to the police, the girl, who lived in their jurisdiction, went missing on November 5 and a case of kidnapping was registered.

“Her body was found near Vidyavihar railway station on Saturday and sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the doctors confirmed sexual assault and said strangulation was the cause of death, we added sections for rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said.

Traced from CCTV feed

Using the CCTV camera feed from the location where the body was found and near the victim’s house, from where she had gone missing, the police identified the suspect. They picked him up from his Wadala residence on Sunday with the help of local informants.

Police officials declined to divulge the name of the accused, saying only that he did not know the victim personally and that the sexual assault and murder occurred in Vidyavihar.

“The exact sequence of events is still being ascertained. We have arrested the accused and are interrogating him to find out the specifics,” a police officer said.