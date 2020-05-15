Maharashtra set to extend lockdown till end of May

The Maharashtra government is set to extend the lockdown in the State till May 31, and is likely to send a report to this effect to the Centre by Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, had said a fourth phase of the lockdown was likely beyond May 17. The day before that, in a videoconference with all Chief Ministers, he had indicated that a complete exit from the lockdown was not possible, but had also asked State governments to submit plans to ramp up economic activity.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with State Cabinet ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and the measures that need to be taken henceforth. The State has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

According to a senior minister, it was unanimously agreed upon that the lockdown has to be extended in certain parts of the State, especially in red zones such as the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions, Malegaon and Solapur.

“It was also agreed upon that the lockdown from now on has to be strictly implemented in red zones, especially in containment areas. At the same time, further relaxations could be given in orange and green zones,” the minister said, adding that the recommendation will be sent to the Centre by Friday.

Another minister from Mumbai said there is no option but to extend the lockdown. “It is important that every minister is given the responsibility of particular wards to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. If needed, ward officers should be directed to take over private nursing homes. Social and political workers should also be asked to get involved as the administration has certain limitations in reaching out to the general public,” he said.