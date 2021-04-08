Maharashtra records 56,286 fresh cases, 376 more deaths

Active cases cross 5.2 lakh; surge of over 12,300 cases in Pune

Maharashtra on Thursday yet again recorded more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases, reporting 56,286 infections, as its active case tally surged to 5,21,317.

The State also recorded an all-time high fatality spike of 376 deaths (136 of which were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period), pushing the total death toll to 57,028. The case fatality rate has dipped to 1.77%.

A total of 36,130 patients were discharged and the State’s recovery rate dipped to 82.05%. While the total case tally has now reached 32,29,547, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,49,757.

Record samples tested

A record 2.35 lakh samples were tested as well. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “Of 2,13,85,551 laboratory samples tested so far, 32,29,547 (with the average case positivity rising to 15.10%) have returned positive, with over 2.35 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.”

Pune district recorded yet another huge surge of more than 12,300 new cases to take its total tally to 6,19,091. As per State Health Department figures, 46 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 8,532. As per the district authorities, however, the active case tally has crossed 87,000, while the total death toll has crossed 10,400.

8,938 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 8,938 new cases, taking its case tally to 4,91,980, of which 83,693 are now active. Twenty-five deaths took the toll to 11,881.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the vaccination drive in the city would stop from Friday as stocks were on the verge of being exhausted.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 1,310 cases to take its tally to 94,931, while seven more deaths took the toll to 1,151.

Spike in Nagpur

Nagpur district reported nearly 6,000 cases as its tally reached 2,65,271, of which 61,711 are active. As per the State Health Department, 36 deaths took the toll to 4,193.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported over 1,200 new cases to take its total tally to 95,003, of which 18,082 are active. Four more deaths took the total toll to 1,449.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a spike of more than 3,300 new cases, taking its total case tally to 2,09,392, of which 34,919 are active. Twenty-seven deaths took its toll to 2,380.

A total of 27,02,613 people across the State were in home quarantine and 22,661 were in institutional quarantine facilities, Dr. Awate said.