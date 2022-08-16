Maharashtra CM announces financial aid for farmers hit by floods 

This govt. has money for bullet train, not farmers, say Opposition leaders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (left) at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday on the eve of the monsoon session of the Assembly. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

This govt. has money for bullet train, not farmers, say Opposition leaders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a ₹13,600 per hectare aid for farmers affected due to the recent floods and heavy rain in the State.

Announcing this at a press conference here on the eve of the monsoon session of Assembly Mr. Shinde said, “Deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and I personally went to Gadchiroli to meet the farmers and help them.” He said the weather conditions were so bad that after the pilot refused to fly the helicopter in that area, they decided to go by road.

Listing all the changes made by his government after coming to power, the Chief Minister said, “We have brought in smart meters for BEST buses, reduced fuel prices, and introduced drip irrigation.” He also said that the upcoming festivals of Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated with much fanfare and the government would pay for all the Govindas if they get injured in the dahi handi celebration.

Asked about the steps his government would take against his party MLAs who resort to violence Mr. Shinde said, “Due procedure will be followed and the police will do their job.”

Mr. Fadnavis lashed out at the opposition parties and said, “They all keep questioning our stability, they should worry about their stability as all three parties are going in three different directions.” He said, “People of Maharashtra can see that we are working for them and that our party is for the common man.”

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar (centre) addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Earlier, all Opposition parties boycotted the customary tea party on the eve of the session. Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, “This government was formed by sidelining all principles and the critical issues are still pending before the Supreme Court. The current government has not paid any heed for the welfare of farmers for whom immediate relief should have been extended. Around 15 lakh hectares of land has been affected and farmers are facing losses.”

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Council said, “This government sanctioned funds for the bullet train without any delay. But farmers have to wait and suffer in the State. We will raise this issue in the session.”

Nationalist Congress Party leaders Jayant Patil, Eknath Khadse, Chhagan Bhujbal along with Congress leaders Prithviraj Chauhan, Nana Patole, and Bhai Jagtap also attended the press conference.