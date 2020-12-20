Maharashtra CM against night curfew, lockdown

Uddhav says it will be compulsory for all citizens to wear masks for the next six months

While stating that he was not in favour of imposing a ‘night curfew’ to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said it would be compulsory for all citizens to wear masks for the next six months.

He said Maharashtra was yet to rid itself of the scourge of the COVID-19 contagion and there was a semblance of control over the pandemic since its eruption in the State in March this year.

“Almost all businesses and establishments have opened up. People are also moving about freely. I would only keep urging caution at every step,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Thackeray said it had been possible to contain the spread of the virus only due to the lockdown and a strict enforcement of regulations.

“Some experts have urged for a ‘night curfew’, some are gunning for a lockdown. However, I do not think that any such drastic step will be necessary…We have learnt from bitter experience the results of our actions and that prevention is always better than cure. Hence, those who still don’t wear masks are putting their kin at risk of infection,” said the Chief Minister, adding that masks were the most potent public weapon to ward off the virus.

“The Union Health Minister has said that even if there is a vaccine, masks would henceforth be a mandatory feature. Countries in Europe and especially England are now going under a harsh lockdown whose likes they had not seen earlier. They have cited the fast-spreading ‘R nought’ variant of the virus,” he said, contrasting the pandemic conditions between the State and other European countries.

He further warned the public against letting their guard down during the ongoing wedding seasons.

“Invite guests, not the coronavirus. Try to avoid large gatherings at weddings and do not click photos while taking-off masks,” Mr. Thackeray exhorted.

Hitting out at the Centre for playing politics over the Mumbai Metro car shed, the Chief Minister said he had even invited the BJP for discussions to solve the political deadlock over the project.

“It is unfortunate that the Union government had dragged the Maharashtra government to court over the Kanjurmarg land issue … This land doesn’t belong to the Centre or the State, it’s the people who own it. Whenever there are Central government projects, we allot land without making any fuss. So now, if they oppose our projects, should we also oppose Central projects like the bullet train enterprise?” said Mr. Thackeray.

Remarking that the Opposition (BJP) had accused him of being ‘arrogant’, Mr. Thackeray said: “I ask the public to judge whether picking Kanjurmarg as a place for the metro project is an ‘act of arrogance’ or one for the benefit of the State?”

Rebuking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Thackeray said that while Mr. Modi called himself the pradhan sevak, then they (ruling MVA government) too were serving the people of Maharashtra.

“This controversy is not good for the people. Hence, I appeal to the BJP to sit with us and sort out the issue. I am willing to give them credit for this project,” said the Chief Minister.