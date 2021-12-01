Maharashtra asked to follow Centre’s international arrival rules

State’s order are in divergence with SoPs & Guidelines issued by it: MoHFW

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has asked the Maharashtra government to align with the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) and guidelines issued by it on international arrivals to ensure their uniform implementation across all States.

In his letter, MoHFW Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Maharashtra government’s order were in divergence with the Ministry’s SOPs and guidelines.

“ I would, therefore, urge you to align orders issued by the State with the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. I would also advise that such modified orders of the State Government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers,” he noted.

Maharashtra order

Maharashtra, in an order on November 30, said there would be mandatory RT-PCR testing of all international travellers at the Mumbai airport, irrespective of the country of origin.

It also made announced a mandatory 14-day home quarantine for all international passengers, despite being tested RT-PCR Negative upon arrival and RT-PCR test for passengers planning to undertake connecting flights after disembarking in Mumbai and further travel subject to a negative RT-PCR result.

The order specified the requirement of negative RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to date of journey for those travelling from other States to Maharashtra.