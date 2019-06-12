Little rain on Tuesday, but some respite as mercury dips

After 40 mm rainfall lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai recorded little rain on Tuesday.

While the day was sunny, there were light drizzles in many areas and moderate rain in Thane, Vashi and Kharghar. On Tuesday night, there was light rain from Bhayandar to Dahisar, and moderate to heavy showers between Dahisar and Borivali.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Vayu is 410 km away from the city, and North Konkan and Goa are expected to get rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Until Tuesday morning, the IMD’s Santacruz obsevatory had recorded 40.2 mm rainfall while Colaba had recorded 25.2 mm average rainfall. Data from automatic weather stations showed more than 40 mm rainfall in Charkop, Goregaon, Andheri and Kandivali. The AWS data for Malad (West) for 24 hours showed the area recording more than 100 mm rainfall on Monday night.

The rain did provide Mumbaikars respite from the heat, bringing down minimum temperature on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday to 23 degrees Celsius. This was four degrees below normal. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a drop from Sunday’s 36.6 degrees.

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster Skymet has declared that Cyclone Vayu will in fact bring monsoon sooner to Mumbai. According to Skymet, weather conditions are getting favourable for the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, which is most likely by the weekend.

“The wind pattern has now changed from the northwesterlies to westerly or southwesterly, which are blowing from the sea and is purely monsoon air mass. With this, the sky has also become partly cloudy to cloudy during major parts of the day. On and off rains have also been reported since morning. When Mumbai displays these types of characteristics, we can say it is monsoon,” an article by Skymet said.