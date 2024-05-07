GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kiren Rijiju meets representatives of Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai

The meeting was held as part of the BJP’s Vishesh Sampark programme

May 07, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Mumbai

Purnima Sah
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders met representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai on May 5, 2024. Credit: X/ @KirenRijiju

Amid the Lok Sabha election campaign, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with other BJP leaders met representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community here on Monday. The meeting was organised as part of the party’s Vishesh Sampark (special outreach) programme for the election.

Mumbai South candidate Yamini Jadhav of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP nominee for Mumbai North Central Ujjwal Nikam were also present at the meet.

Posting on X [previously Twitter], Mr. Rijiju said, “As part of Vishesh Sampark event, I had a fruitful meeting with the Syedi Muqasir Saheb Qaid Johar BS Ezzuddin of Bohra Community and Shaikh Abdeali Bhai at Badri Mahal, Mumbai, accompanied by BJP media panellist Shaina Chudasama Munot, Shiv Sena MLA from Byculla Yamini Yashwant Jadhav and Ujjwal Nikam.”

Mumbai will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20.

