Khopoli blast: owner, directors of chemical factory booked

Accused charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder

The Khopoli police have booked the owner and directors of a chemical factory in Raigad district, where a blast on November 5 claimed two lives and injured six others, including three children.

The incident occurred at 2.55 a.m. at Jashnova Pharmaceuticals and Specialists Private Limited located in Sajgaon industrial area. According to the police, the accused, who are on the run, have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the police, prima facie the reason behind the blast was a breakdown in the reactor. The impact of the explosion could be felt within a radius of around two km.

“The incident took place due to a chemical gas leak during the manufacturing process at the factory. We learnt that a day before the incident, residents living in the vicinity and employees of the factory had complained of a burning sensation in their eyes. But instead of stopping work and finding the cause behind the problem, the factory continued to operate. Hence, we have booked the owners,” senior police inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar, Khopoli police station, said.

The police are also verifying if the factory is legal and if the owners had the required permissions to use the chemicals. Around 12 fire tankers doused the blaze in four hours. “The watchman’s shed collapsed in the impact of the blast, killing his wife, and injuring him and their three children. The watchman of a neighbouring company was also killed after his shed also came crashing down,” Mr. Kshirsagar said.

The deceased have been identified as Bishnavi Krishna Nevpani (40) from Nepal and Anwar Raza Khan (48) from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The injured are Krishnaprasad Nevpani (40) from Nepal and his children Aarti (12), Ashish (9), and one-and-a-half-year-old Akruti; and two labourers of the company identified as Sagar Ramesh Kondilkar (23) from Karjat and Nathu Pawar (30) from Roha.

The accused have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.