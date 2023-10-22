HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jarange Patil warns of fresh agitation from October 25 if Maratha reservation demand not met

Upping the ante, the activist says a meeting will be held in Jalna district of Maharashtra on October 22 to chart the next course of action regarding the quota issue

October 22, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil. File

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday threatened a renewed agitation starting on October 25 if the Maharashtra government does not meet the demands of the Maratha community, which include reservations in jobs and educational institutions.

ALSO READ
OBCs receiving ‘excessive benefits’ from reservation, says activist Jarange Patil

Expressing his concerns, he said: “I don’t know what the government is doing. Tomorrow, we will hold a meeting in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna [district] to chart out our next course of action. The government should be aware that the peaceful agitation of the Maratha community is something they cannot ignore.”

The 40-year-old activist recently brought the Maratha quota issue to the forefront in the State by staging a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati on August 29. The situation escalated when police took action at the hunger strike site on September 1, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

ALSO READ
Will intensify stir if Maratha quota is not announced by October 24, says activist Jarange Patil

He ended his hunger strike on September 14 after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him at the venue and assured him that the government would take a positive stand on his demands.

At the time, Mr. Patil and fellow protestors had given the state “one month’s time” to secure reservation for the community, with the October 24 deadline for the government to announce quota provisions.

He recently alleged that Other Backward Classes (OBC) are receiving “excessive benefits” from the reservation system. He added that the Maratha community in the State should receive the quota benefits as originally recommended by the Mandal Commission for the OBCs.

On Thursday, a Maratha quota activist, Sunil Kawale (45), from Chikangaon in Jalna district ended his life in Mumbai’s Bandra area over the issue of reservation.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.