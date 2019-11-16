Infant falls ill on flight, dies on landing

A four-month-old girl on a flight from Surat to Mumbai died on Friday. According to a SpiceJet spokesperson as soon as the flight landed in Mumbai, a passenger informed the crew that her daughter (infant) was unconscious.

“The ATC was requested for medical assistance while the aircraft was taxing to the parking bay. The infant was deplaned along with her mother and grandparents and taken to hospital,” the spokesperson said. The baby was first rushed to a private hospital where she was declared dead and her body was sent for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital.