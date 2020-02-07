Huddle up for chills till this weekend

Mumbaikars can expect cold nights up to the weekend as minimum temperatures have been hovering in the range of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature, too, was low on Thursday. The weather is expected to become warmer from next week.

Starting February 1, minimum temperatures have been in the 17-19 degrees Celsius range. Mumbai saw a dip in temperature this week, with the lowest being 15.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.The same day, Borivali reported a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius while Goregaon recorded 13.5 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the temperature stayed at 17.6 degrees Celsius, which is normal.

The warmest day this month so far has been February 2, when daytime temperature went up to 32.3 degrees Celsius. It dropped to 28 degrees the next day. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 29.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below the normal mark.

Northerly-north easterly winds led to chilly weather throughout Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the minimum temperature on Friday morning to be around 16 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature to be around 28. It has forecast a gradual rise thereafter.

K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD, tweeted on Wednesday, “Next 3 days min temp forecast indicates gradual drop in interior of state; North Madhya Maharashtra (10-12°) & adjoining areas including Mumbai to be around 14-16°... Woolens may be required in some part some parts of the city in early hrs … Relative Humidity during day time both at Colaba and Santacruz remained low as compared to yesterday, bringing dryness in air, along with chill. Trend of gradual drop in temp to continue 48 hrs.”

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology at private forecaster Skymet Weather, tweeted on Wednesday, “We can enjoy winter chill until February 8. Thereafter, winds will change direction and temperatures will rise.”

The all-time record for lowest minimum February temperature was registered on February 8, 2008, at 8.5 degrees Celsius.