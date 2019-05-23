HSC student killed in hit-and-run in Wadala

An 18-year-old HSC student died in a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Selvaraj Krishna Shettyar was on a two-wheeler with his brother when a tempo hit their bike near the Lodha building junction in Wadala. The incident occurred between 1.30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The police said both the vehicles were speeding. The boy died on the spot, while the tempo driver fled the scene with the vehicle. His brother Surya, who was riding pillion, suffered serious injuries. The victim, belonging to Madurai in Tamil Nadu, was a resident of MHADA transit camp in Sion Koliwada.

An FIR was lodged at Wadala TT police station by the victim’s relative. Senior police inspector Rajendra Sangle said a team has begun its investigation. The police said the boy did not carry a driving licence. “We will arrest the accused as soon as we get the details,” he said.

This is not the first accident in that area. Nadar Sudharkar, a local, said, “There are no signals at the junction, which has led to around 20-25 accidents in the last three years.”