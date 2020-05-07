Highest spike in cases; death toll crosses 400

With 769 new cases, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day jump on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 10,714. Twenty-five more deaths were also reported, taking the city’s death toll to 412.

With the rapid rise in cases, Mumbai is in need of nearly 5,000 doctors over the next two months. Dr. Mohan Joshi, who is heading Nair Hospital, said, “Civic doctors are managing all hospitals, but we need more to join us.”

On May 4, Dr. T.P. Lahane, head of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), issued a notification urging all registered medical practitioners to come forward and extend their services.

The notification said, “Your expert services are required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at least for 15 days. You shall convey your willingness and place where you would like to render your services to Dr. Milind Lamble [the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) protocol and liaison officer].”

Threat of strict action

The notification said non-attendance will be considered a breach of the Medical Council of India’s Code of Ethics and action will be initiated under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, the Mumbai Nursing Home Registration Act and the Bombay Public Trusts Act.

Dr. Lahane held a video call on Wednesday to address the queries of doctors and it reached its maximum capacity of 500 participants within minutes. A doctor, who attended the call, said medical practitioners have been asked to submit the form within three days. He said doctors above 55 years and those with co-morbidities also have to submit the form so that they can be assigned duties in non-COVID-19 areas.

Only doctors who are pregnant or have a child below one year, and senior citizens will be exempted. The government will provide a medical cover of ₹50 lakh. Accommodation will also be provided for 15 days of duty in a six- to eight-hour shift and two weeks after duty to be in quarantine. “The State government will offer remuneration for the work,” said the doctor.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department, said, “The notification is essentially for Mumbai, which has the maximum cases now. It was issued at the request of the BMC.” However, BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the DMER order won’t entirely resolve staff shortage the civic body is facing.

A senior BMC official said, “We are struggling to find trained healthcare staff for our hospitals and COVID Care Centres. The city does not have so many intensivists as something like COVID-19 is unprecedented. Besides, we need nephrologists. We are preparing a plan to bring in doctors from other districts. We have also roped in AYUSH doctors such as ayurveda and homoeopathy practitioners.” The BMC said it is also facing a shortage of housekeeping and catering staff, nurses, dialysis technicians, and mortuary staff.

On Wednesday, Mumbai crossed the one lakh mark in COVID-19 tests, which were carried out at six laboratories in the public sector and 11 in the private sector. Civic officials said the city’s positivity rate was 10% and recovery rate 21%.

After BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted that the number of COVID-19 cases had breached the 1,000 mark in Worli, local MLA Aaditya Thackeray clarified that the tally actually stood at 908. On the BMC no longer releasing ward-wise data, Mr. Thackeray said, “They are tallying it with the Indian Council of Medical Research’s list, which has some duplication because of people taking second or third swab tests on discharge. We should have that data from the BMC soon.”

Electronic shops to open

The BMC also allowed standalone electronic and hardware shops to open on Wednesday. However, not more than one can function on each road. The move comes following reports of essential and lifesaving medical equipment, information technology systems related to healthcare, and machines and vehicles used by medical staff lying in disrepair.