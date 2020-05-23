Highest rise in a day: Mumbai now has 27,251 cases

Mumbai recorded 1,751 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day surge so far, pushing its tally to 27,251. The city also recorded 27 deaths, taking its toll to 909.

Of the latest victims, 18 were men and nine were women. As many as 22 patients had co-morbidities. While one of the deceased was below the age of 40, 13 were between 40 and 60 years, and 13 were above 60.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have seen a rapid rise this month with 20,190 cases and 619 deaths recorded in the 22 days of May, as against the remaining 7,061 recorded between March 11, when the city recorded its first case, and April 30.

An average of 29 people have lost their life to the virus every day this month.

A hotspot in the city, Dharavi reported 53 new cases on Friday, pushing its tally to 1,478. It also reported another death — of an 85-year-old woman from Matunga labour camp — bringing the death toll so far to 57.

The new cases were reported from areas like 90 feet road, Kumbharwada, Matunga labour camp and PMGP colony, which have reported a large number of cases till now. Cases were also reported from newer parts of Dharavi, like Bhartiya Chawl, Anand Nagar and Abu Bakar Chawl. The new cases include a 12-year old girl from 90 feet road, a 13-year old girl from Matunga labour camp, a 13-year old girl from PMGP colony, a six-year-old boy from Thewar apartment, and a 17-year-old boy from Abu Bakar Chawl.

67,407 calls on helpline

Civic officials said they have received 67,407 calls on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 1916 helpline. Nearly 31% of the calls were for to enquire about the availability of beds and make the arrangement, 16% for ambulances, and 20% for doctors’ guidance. Most of the calls (37% ) were queries about food, groceries and other complaints.

The BMC’s deputy executive health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said the helpline is being managed by doctors from BMC headquarters. “When the load is too high, even the officers step in to help,” said Dr. Shah.

Asymptomatic patients

More than 1,000 asymptomatic patients in the city are in their homes, Dr. Shah said. As per the recent advisory by the civic body, patients who test positive but have extremely mild or no symptoms can remain at home and consult their own physicians. The advisory mainly applies to patients who have enough space at their residence to remain in isolation and ensure the safety of others in the family.

Dr. Shah added that people should refrain from fear-driven testing. “One has to get tested only if he or she has symptoms. Otherwise, they should simply focus on isolation,” she said. The BMC on Friday discharged 329 patients, and altogether 7,080 patients have recovered and gone home so far.

65 cases in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation both reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases on Friday. NMMC recorded 65 cases and 72 recoveries, along with two deaths, taking its case tally to 1,487 and death toll to 49. Panvel Municipal Corporation reported 14 cases and 15 recoveries, along with one death, taking its tally to 332 and death toll to 15.

The deceased in Navi Mumbai were a 55-year-old civil contractor from Pawane in Turbhe and a 61-year-old from Nerul. While Turbhe reported 23 cases, Koparkhairane reported 10, Airoli nine, Nerul and Ghansoli seven each, Vashi and Digha four each, and Belapur one.

NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal, his staff and the Navi Mumbai Police held a march at Koparkhairane to urge citizens to stay indoors. “Our graph is going down and it is important that people stay indoors to help us maintain this graph,” Mr. Misal said. Koparkhairane has reported 297 positive cases, with nine deaths and 91 recoveries.

The positive cases in Panvel include a banker, an NMMT driver and a staff nurse from Sion hospital. A 47-year-old woman from Kalamboli was reported to have died.

Meanwhile, Panvel rural reported nine new cases, taking its total to 270.

(Wih inputs from Tanvi Deshpande, Raina Assainar)