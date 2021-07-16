Heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic jams in Mumbai

Local train services cancelled, delayed on Central Line

Heavy overnight rainfall in Mumbai led to waterlogging, traffic jams and disruption of suburban train services on Friday morning.

The Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai regional centre recorded 253.3 mm rainfall in 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m, which was the second highest rainfall in a day in July over the last decade. However, an observatory in south Mumbai’s Colaba recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Parts of Kurla, Chunabhatti, Andheri, Dahisar, and Bhandup faced waterlogging, which led to traffic snarls. People in Kurla and Dahisar were put on high alert due to rising river levels. Around 250 residents of a slum in Kurla were evacuated as the Mithi river swelled. However, as water level of the river subsided, the people returned to their homes, officials said.

Local services on the Central Line saw cancellations and delays. A Central Railway official said, “Due to heavy rain and waterlogging at Chunabhatti station, trains between Wadala and Mankhurd on the Harbour Line were stopped. Services on the slow and fast lanes were delayed due to bunching of trains.” The train services were restored by afternoon.

