HC takes suo motu cognisance of ‘deteriorating’ air in Mumbai

Court seeks response from the Central and Maharashtra governments, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board on what measures have been taken under existing laws

November 01, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A man with a face mask holding placards to spread awareness .File photo

A man with a face mask holding placards to spread awareness .File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the “deteriorating” Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai while taking suo motu cognisance of the issue.

PIL by three residents

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor sought a response from the Central and Maharashtra governments, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the matter.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by three city residents raising the issue of poor air quality in Mumbai.

“The air quality index in the city every day is deteriorating like anything... everywhere... not a single area in Mumbai the air quality is better,” Chief Justice Upadhyaya said.

‘Inform steps taken’

The court said it wants all the authorities concerned to inform what measures they have taken and what steps they are supposed to have taken under the existing laws.

The court posted the matter for hearing on November 6.

The petitioners — Amar Baban Tike, Anand Jha, and Sanjay Surve — in their plea had sought directions to the government and civic authority to curb pollution in the city and to take immediate steps to enhance green cover by undertaking a plantation drive of fast-growing trees and plants in public spaces in the city.\

The high level of air pollution is being caused by the reckless construction activity and lack of sufficient green cover in Mumbai and it was adversely affecting residents, especially children, the plea stated.

